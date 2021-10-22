Keep4r (KP4R) Price Up 16.5% This Week

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Keep4r coin can now be bought for approximately $5.01 or 0.00007902 BTC on major exchanges. Keep4r has a market cap of $432,949.80 and $622.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep4r has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00046236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00104131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00198134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Keep4r Coin Profile

Keep4r (KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.