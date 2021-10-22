Keep4r (KP4R) Price Up 4.4% This Week

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.03 or 0.00008222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $434,687.76 and $1,062.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep4r has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00047116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00208292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00103719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r (KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.