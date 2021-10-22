Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stake Boosted by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Kelly Services worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 8.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter worth $43,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

