Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $27,965.21 and approximately $11.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00031573 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001011 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000732 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

