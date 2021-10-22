Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $431.41

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.41 ($5.64) and traded as high as GBX 446 ($5.83). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 446 ($5.83), with a volume of 12,603 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a market cap of £489.42 million and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 427.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 431.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

In other Kenmare Resources news, insider Michael Carvill acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

Kenmare Resources Company Profile (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

