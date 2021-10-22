Kesselrun Resources (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Trading 5.5% Higher

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 8,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 32,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KSSRF)

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

