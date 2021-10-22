KickToken [old] Market Cap Achieves $2.31 Billion (KICK)

KickToken [old] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. KickToken [old] has a total market capitalization of $2.31 billion and $859.00 worth of KickToken [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KickToken [old] has traded 8,766% higher against the dollar. One KickToken [old] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00046236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002445 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00104131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00198134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010382 BTC.

KickToken [old] Profile

KICK is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [old]’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,678,694,205 coins. KickToken [old]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken [old]

