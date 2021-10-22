Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

KRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRP stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $921.27 million, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

