Kind Ads Token (KIND) Reaches Market Cap of $161,138.65

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $161,138.65 and approximately $284.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.64 or 0.00213213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00103712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011016 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

KIND is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

