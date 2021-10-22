King DAG (KDAG) 1-Day Volume Hits $445,182.00

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, King DAG has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. King DAG has a market cap of $18.10 million and $445,182.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00046942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00214640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00103547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010980 BTC.

About King DAG

KDAG is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

