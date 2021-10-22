Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 735,500 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 735,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,946,000. Teck Resources accounts for 2.0% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.14% of Teck Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Teck Resources by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.98. 71,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,010,187. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 111.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.37.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

