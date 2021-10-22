Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,793 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.3% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.3% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 26.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 80,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.67.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.24. 21,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,801. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.17 and a 200 day moving average of $280.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

