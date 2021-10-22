Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 16,148 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,148 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 4.7% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $40,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.31.

NASDAQ FB traded down $16.67 on Friday, reaching $325.21. The company had a trading volume of 801,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,171,310. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.26 and its 200-day moving average is $339.99. The stock has a market cap of $916.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,450,933 shares of company stock worth $878,870,275 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

