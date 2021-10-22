Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 19,200 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Crown comprises about 2.6% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.16% of Crown worth $22,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 134,633 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,548,000 after acquiring an additional 359,555 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Crown by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Crown by 42.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,271,000 after acquiring an additional 663,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 19.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,869,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,080,000 after buying an additional 300,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $106.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.97.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.65.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

