Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 20,292 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,292 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.02. 13,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.50. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $201.62 and a one year high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,561.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

