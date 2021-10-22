Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 5,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.0% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DIS traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.26. 131,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,540,297. The company has a market cap of $309.38 billion, a PE ratio of 280.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.
In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
The Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
