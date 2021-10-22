Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 5,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.0% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.26. 131,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,540,297. The company has a market cap of $309.38 billion, a PE ratio of 280.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.