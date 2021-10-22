Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

KGSPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $112.58 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.04.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.