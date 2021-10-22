Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.61

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 158599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $734.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,657,000 after acquiring an additional 61,381 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 628.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,507.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 34,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 44,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,007.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 130,556 shares in the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.