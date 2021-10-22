Kinovo (LON:KINO) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Kinovo plc (LON:KINO) were down 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.39 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.39 ($0.46). Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 55,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.66 million and a PE ratio of 117.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.49.

In other Kinovo news, insider Clive Lovett acquired 10,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £1,851.30 ($2,418.74).

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

