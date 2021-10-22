Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on K. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.22.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of K traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,197,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.56 and a 52-week high of C$11.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.23. The firm has a market cap of C$9.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$187,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$827,235.64. Also, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,363 shares in the company, valued at C$371,427.84.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.