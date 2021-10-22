Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.05% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 74.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 5.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 19.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 17.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 94,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,267 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $45.78 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

KL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.94.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

