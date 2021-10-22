Klaytn Price Tops $1.62 (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Klaytn has a total market cap of $4.07 billion and $99.78 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00002663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00071910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00073924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00109074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,919.06 or 1.00194399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.56 or 0.06507405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022581 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,702,874,022 coins and its circulating supply is 2,515,274,226 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.