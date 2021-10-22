Klimatas Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $11,773.30 and approximately $262.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

