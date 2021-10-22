Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Sells $776,801.50 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $776,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total value of $694,166.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $635,508.00.

Shares of KOD stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 137,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,440. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.00. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

