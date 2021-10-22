Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 678,560 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.34% of Kosmos Energy worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS opened at $3.97 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

