KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $104.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.