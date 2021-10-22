Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza Sells 1,050 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $23,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 884 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $19,978.40.

On Monday, August 23rd, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $23,457.00.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. 713,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,906. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KTOS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,696 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after buying an additional 1,031,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after buying an additional 778,794 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

