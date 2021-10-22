Krios (GIG) Price Tops $0.0102 on Top Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Krios has a market cap of $5.08 million and $6.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Krios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001222 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.80 or 0.00145216 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006307 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.89 or 0.00610436 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Krios Profile

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

