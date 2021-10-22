Krios Market Cap Hits $4.97 Million (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and $6.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001232 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00151661 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006353 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $421.99 or 0.00691092 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

