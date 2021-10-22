Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Kronos Bio worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 72.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after buying an additional 1,186,681 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,544,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 202,103 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the first quarter worth $4,438,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $201,330.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,578.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,567 shares of company stock valued at $581,756 in the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRON shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of KRON stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $949.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

