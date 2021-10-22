Kusama (KSM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $144.79 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $377.81 or 0.00618040 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $3.20 billion and $144.79 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00072092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00073275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00108119 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,082.55 or 0.99920553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.81 or 0.06500473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00022004 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

