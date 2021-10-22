L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at $12.800-$12.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $12.80-13.00 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX opened at $241.75 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $245.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,601 shares of company stock valued at $95,010,872 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.