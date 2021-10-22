Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.79

Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €21.79 ($25.64) and traded as high as €22.80 ($26.82). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €22.68 ($26.68), with a volume of 49,987 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.79.

Lagardère SCA Company Profile (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

