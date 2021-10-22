Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $684.42.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $555.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $585.93 and a 200-day moving average of $614.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $333.31 and a twelve month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.