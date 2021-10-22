Lambda (LAMB) Price Tops $0.0128 on Major Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, Lambda has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $18.40 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.85 or 0.00216212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00103593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010855 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,432,649,549 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

