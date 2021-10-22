Lamden (TAU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $967,802.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $16.29 million and approximately $967,802.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

