Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 824.67 ($10.77).

LRE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 907 ($11.85) to GBX 871 ($11.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 510.50 ($6.67) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 506.50 ($6.62) and a one year high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 615.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 638.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

