Lancashire’s (LCSHF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Lancashire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.60 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. 3,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,426. Lancashire has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

