Landbox (LAND) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Landbox has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $154,381.56 and approximately $1,274.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00072368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00072034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00102322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,371.85 or 1.00278487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,091.40 or 0.06474165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022203 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.