Landbox Market Cap Reaches $155,488.83 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $155,488.83 and $946.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00072755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00073840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00106883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,309.11 or 0.99688565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.79 or 0.06529665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00022017 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

