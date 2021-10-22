Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Landstar System has raised its dividend by 107.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Landstar System has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Landstar System to earn $8.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

LSTR opened at $171.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.70 and its 200-day moving average is $163.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $122.63 and a twelve month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LSTR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

