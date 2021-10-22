Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.
Landstar System has raised its dividend by 107.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Landstar System has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Landstar System to earn $8.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.
LSTR opened at $171.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.70 and its 200-day moving average is $163.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $122.63 and a twelve month high of $182.63.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have commented on LSTR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.54.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.