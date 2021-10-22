Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the quarter. Landstar System accounts for about 2.4% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Landstar System worth $28,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Landstar System by 12.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 67.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 33,997 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.31.

LSTR stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,257. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.63 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.38.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

