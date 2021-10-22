Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081,390 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 76,366 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.27% of Las Vegas Sands worth $109,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $313,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,746 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,919,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

