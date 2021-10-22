Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,969,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275,721 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor makes up 2.7% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.44% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $110,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after buying an additional 5,888,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,407,805 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,349,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,189,000 after purchasing an additional 780,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $68.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,411. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $747,758.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,782,569.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $445,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,166 shares of company stock worth $25,061,280 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

