Lazard (LAZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lazard to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lazard stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lazard has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $52.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

