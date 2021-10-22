Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Trading Down 4.8%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) shares were down 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 59,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 87,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on graphite, lithium, rare earth, and cobalt divisions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

