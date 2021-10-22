Leap Therapeutics’ (LPTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Mizuho in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 106.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $173.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.18% and a negative net margin of 2,161.80%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $10,627,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,532,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 1,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,974,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,000 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,883,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.