Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 26,559 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 1,815.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.19% of The Joint worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in The Joint during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Joint during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Joint during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Joint during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.
NASDAQ JYNT opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $111.06.
The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
The Joint Company Profile
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
