Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 27,738 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.05% of APi Group worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

APi Group stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

