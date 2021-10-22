Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 2,896 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.06% of Bandwidth worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,436,000 after acquiring an additional 237,973 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 95,971 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 880 shares of company stock worth $76,963 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAND. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.47.

BAND stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $196.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.35.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.